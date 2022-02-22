Armed Man Angry About McDonald’s Order Told 4-Year-Old Child to Shoot at Cops, Police Say

A father not only pulled out a gun when McDonald’s staffers got his order wrong but also ordered his own 4-year-old child to shoot at responding officers, according to Utah cops. Sadaat Johnson, 27, is at the Salt Lake County Jail for felony child abuse, and threatening with or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel, online records show.

The suspect had a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of his car when he pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-thru on Monday afternoon in the city of Midvale, authorities said according to local outlets.

Johnson got mad when restaurant staffers got his order wrong, and then he pulled out a gun, officers said. Workers promised to fix his order and told him to drive up to the front of the business, police said. Instead, they called authorities.

Cops arrived and managed to get Johnson out of the vehicle, but they allegedly had a near-lethal surprise waiting for them. One of the responding officers claimed to notice a gun pointing out of the back window. He knocked the firearm to the side as it was fired. The bullet struck the restaurant awning. The officer involved sustained a minor injury during the incident.

What the officer allegedly discovered, however, is that the 4-year-old child was the one who opened fire.

Witnesses claimed to hear Johnson tell the child to shoot, officers said.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community,” the Unified Police Department said in a statement, obtained by KTVX. “To have an adult think it is okay to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten. This needs to stop and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Officers are here to protect and serve and we are beyond belief that something like [that] could happen.”

[Screenshot via KTVX]

