‘A Lot of Trauma Happened Today’: Woman Suspected of Shooting and Killing 3 Relatives in Massachusetts Murder-Suicide

A woman is suspected of killing three male relatives and herself in a murder-suicide. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office did not identify them, pending notification of next of kin.

The incident took place Tuesday in the Massachusetts city of Lynn, north of Boston. Authorities said two of the men were found in one location, another man in a second location, and the woman in a third.

“Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy assured the public that there is no danger to the public,” prosecutors said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime.

Lynn police responded at approximately 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday to 98 Rockaway Street to a report of shot fired. They found a 34-year-old man and 66-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Investigators established a 31-year-old woman as “a potential suspect.”

She was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at 4:27 p.m. in her car in the Stop & Shop parking lot at 35 Washington Street, authorities said.

Authorities later found a man dead form an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street.

Going from east to west — 98 Rockaway Street to 44 Laighton Street to 35 Washington Street, where the woman was found dead — is an approximately six minute drive or 17 minute walk.

Authorities did not suggest an alleged motive, only highlighting their general relationships.

“All of the deceased individuals are related to one another,” prosecutors said.

A local woman reportedly said she heard more than 20 gunshots on Tuesday afternoon.

“After three minutes, over 20 shots — one after another one,” she told WCVB. “This is when I went, literally, on the floor because it was shots.”

Neighbors reportedly said many children often play outside in the area.

“Hopefully, nobody was in the streets when it was happening, but I’m sure some people witnessed it and a lot of trauma happened today,” local resident Shannon Kane told the outlet.

Authorities believe 31-year-old woman killed three men at two separate scenes in Lynn before taking her own life outside Stop & Shop. Investigators say the four bodies found are relatives #Boston25 AT 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/QBvzvj5q6b — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 24, 2022

[Screenshot via WCVB]

