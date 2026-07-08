An 84-year-old Florida man set a car on fire with his partner of more than four decades sitting inside, causing her to suffer burns on her leg, cops said.

Franklin Davis stands accused of attempted murder and arson. The incident occurred on Friday at the 7-Eleven on NW 9th Avenue in Oakland Park, the Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a probable cause arrest affidavit.

Davis and the victim were in a car in the parking lot when they began to argue. He allegedly pulled out a plastic bottle of gasoline and poured it all over the car's dashboard and front seats. He then allegedly used a red lighter to ignite the gasoline, "causing the interior of the vehicle to erupt in flames."

The victim was sitting behind the driver's seat and sustained third-degree burns to her right leg. However, Davis sustained burns across more of his body. He had burns on his hands and face, which are visible in his mug shot.

Cops say the victim believed Davis wanted to "burn her up" inside the car.

Surveillance footage "clearly captured" the incident as it occurred "directly in front of the camera." Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital. Davis apparently declined to speak with police without an attorney present.

More from Law&Crime: 'Eat them one by one': Woman upset over a child getting McDonald's breakfast hits victim and shoots gun at witnesses, cops say

The couple had been in a relationship for 42 years, but she broke it off a few months ago, authorities say.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, Davis was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Davis appeared before a judge on Monday, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG. His next court date was not immediately available.