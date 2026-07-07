A woman in Kentucky is accused of beating a woman and shooting a gun after an argument broke out regarding someone taking a child to get breakfast at McDonald's.

Macey Jo May, 25, has been charged with fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, first-degree wanton endangerment, and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.

She has also been charged with attempted murder, Mountain Top Media reported.

On Sunday morning, officers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Combs Branch Road in Magoffin County due to reports of an assault and shooting. Investigators were reportedly told that May had been angry at another woman for taking a 5-year-old to get breakfast at McDonald's.

May's relationships to the child and the other woman are unclear.

According to authorities, the defendant began hitting the other woman on the side of her head, and when an additional woman tried to intervene, May apparently struck her in the face, too. Neighbors witnessing the fight tried to get her to stop, and May allegedly responded that she would "eat them one by one."

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The defendant then grabbed a gun from her purse and fired two shots before the gun jammed, according to the local outlet. One of the shots reportedly nearly hit one of the neighbors.

Responding officers arrested May, and when they interviewed her, she reportedly stated that she could not remember anything from that morning. She has been held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Combs Branch Road in Magoffin County, Kentucky, is located in east-central Kentucky, about 170 miles east of Louisville.