6 migrant workers struck with SUV in ‘intentional assault’ in Walmart parking lot: Police

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV they say targeted a group of migrant workers outside a Walmart, striking them with his car before driving away.

Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an “intentional assault with a vehicle,” police in Lincolnton, North Carolina, said in a statement posted to Facebook late Sunday night. The incident happened earlier that day, at around 1:17 p.m., in the parking lot of the superstore.

The car did not stop after striking the workers.

“The vehicle is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack,” Lincolnton police said in the statement. “The driver was described as an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation.”

All six people were taken to an area hospital with “various injuries,” the statement said.

“None of the injuries appear to be life threatening,” police added.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. Lincolnton police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify the person behind the wheel and asked anyone with information to call the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.

