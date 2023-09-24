Authorities in Arizona serving a search warrant were met with the foul odor of feces and urine, five dead puppies in a freezer and 55 malnourished dogs living in squalor in a home so bad it had to be condemned, according to an arrest report.

The report, obtained by Phoenix TV station KTVK, said the Chandler Police Department started receiving calls about a woman, later identified as April McLaughlin, who was running a rescue called Special Needs Animal Welfare League. She allegedly failed to provide updates about the dogs, and people were beginning to question the animals’ welfare.

The Arizona Humane Society responded to the home on Sept. 9 but allegedly could not get inside. On Wednesday, Chandler police said in a press release posted to Facebook that it was aware of the claims and it was working with the Arizona Humane Society to take “all legal measures to ensure the animals are being provided appropriate care.”

Some were frustrated with the investigation’s lack of progress. People were commenting on department’s Facebook posts that had nothing to do with the animal abuse investigation. On Thursday, the department posted a video about a new series featuring units within the agency.

“Save those dogs!! Who cares about your new series!! The lives of those dogs matter!!!” one person commented.

In another, a post featuring a picture of an officer who was named employee of the year, a commenter responded with a picture of a malnourished dog.

The department was able to take action on Friday. According to a press release, Chandler police received information from a veterinarian professional about the conditions of three animals on the property which prompted a search warrant and led to the discovery of the dogs.

“This warrant could not have come soon enough for these at-risk animals who are now being directly transported to our trauma hospital where our veterinary team will provide much needed medical care,” the Arizona Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post early Saturday.

During McLaughlin’s first appearance Saturday, prosecutors said dogs were found in their own feces, had no water and many of them will likely have to be euthanized because they were found in such poor conditions, KTVK reported. The police report also said many of the dogs had trouble vocalizing and were covered in tarps. Some were allegedly in wire crates stacked on top of each other.

McLaughlin told detectives she didn’t see anything wrong with storing the dead dogs in the freezer next to food, according to the arrest report.

She is facing 55 counts each of animal abuse and cruelty of animals, both misdemeanors, along with one count of vulnerable animal abuse, a felony, after her mother also was found in the home.

