An Arizona man was arrested after police said he was one of the drivers responsible for a street race that ended with a fatal crash.

Christian Isaiah Randall, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of endangerment, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the fatal car crash that occurred in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday. In a press release from the Tucson Police Department obtained by Univision, police said Randall was one of two drivers spotted on surveillance cameras speeding down the road "well above the posted speed limit."

Randall was allegedly behind the wheel of the Hyundai Genesis that struck a Toyota Camry that was carrying a 3-year-old girl and her mother, who was nine months pregnant.

According to reporting by local CBS affiliate KOLD, the Camry was split in half by the impact, which killed the 3-year-old girl and injured her mother, who is still hospitalized. The victims' family identified the little girl named Anna in a GoFundMe page. Police said Anna was "properly restrained in a car seat" when her mother's car was struck in an intersection.

KOLD obtained surveillance footage that allegedly showed Randall's Genesis racing with another car. Police said the driver of the other car did not remain at the scene.

Just two days before the crash, the Tucson Police Department issued a warning on Facebook that said street racing activities were becoming a "serious public safety issue." KOLD reported that three people were killed and one seriously injured at the same intersection on March 1, allegedly the result of an illegal street race.

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Police said Randall was also injured in the crash and treated at the hospital. After he was released, he was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bond. His next court date was not immediately available.