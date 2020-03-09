Relatives of Sick Woman Went to School Dance Instead of Quarantining for Coronavirus: Authorities

Authorities in Missouri are complaining that relatives of a sick woman went to a school function instead of self-quarantining. The patient had contacted a coronavirus hotline on Thursday, and officials instructed that she and her family self-quarantine at their home, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at a press conference Sunday. Page commended the patient for apparently staying inside as her coronavirus test was pending. He didn’t have the same compliment for her dad.

Page claimed the man took his other daughter to a school function. According to the county executive, the father was told that he must stay inside, or that officials will issue as formal quarantine: authorities would get a court order by law.

The other family members had not shown symptoms of the virus.

A reporter asked Page for clarification on the quarantine rules.

“Quarantine means stay in your home,” he said.

Page said officials were in regular contact with the family before the function, and it was authorities’ understanding that they would stay inside.

“All the family was told to self-quarantine,” he said. “It was repeated on a daily basis, several times a day since March 5.”

The school function was a father-daughter dinner dance for Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, according to KMOV4. It was at a Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, Missouri on Saturday. School officials wrote parents, and said that the father and daughter in question didn’t know about the positive diagnosis of the patient until they were at the dance. They left once they did learn. Nonetheless, Page emphasized on Sunday that the family should’ve stayed inside.

[Screengrab of the Ritz Carlton in question via KMOV4]