‘Racism’ Doesn’t Stop Coronavirus: Black Man Sprays Bottle at Asian Man on NYC Subway (VIDEO)

There’s a suspected bias crime out of New York City, amid Coronavirus fears and anti-Asian racism. The incident is being investigated by a local hate crimes task force.

Footage posted to social media shows a black man spraying a bottle at an Asian man on a subway train in New York City. The suspect repeatedly tells the victim to move away.

The actual spraying can be seen in the first embed above. The incident caught the attention of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the NYC subway. The official Twitter account noted that racism does not stop the spread of Coronavirus:

What works in stopping the spread of Coronavirus:

1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

2. Cough and sneeze into your elbow

3. Stay home if you’re sick What doesn’t work:

1. Racism

The incident is discussed in detail after 39:50 in the video above of a press conference with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department. The incident allegedly happened at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the N train in the 68th Precinct, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

The suspect sprayed Febreze at an Asian person’s feet, and around him, the official said. Cops got a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person, but the train was no longer there upon authorities’ arrival, Harrison said. Police received a social media post, and the investigation is ongoing. The Hate Crimes Task Force is reviewing this incident.

This happens as government across the globe combat the spread of Coronavirus. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. This has fueled anti-Asian discrimination.

There’s not a single confirmed case of an Asian infected in NYC. Stop discriminating cause the virus definitely doesn’t. #racist #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Wt1NPOuQdy — Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 4, 2020

As the coronavirus has spread, anti-Asian discrimination has followed closely behind — manifesting in plummeting sales at Chinese restaurants, near-deserted Chinatown districts and racist harassment against Asian Americans.https://t.co/sTokpYpvYx — NPR (@NPR) March 5, 2020

[Screengrab via Doris Au]