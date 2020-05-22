Police Announce Arrest After Horrifying Video Showed Younger Man Repeatedly Punching Elderly Person

He is talking about this video. NEW: Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating an elderly man in a nursing home in Detroit, Michigan, after videos of the incident surfaced online. ***Warning: Graphic Content***#homenursingpic.twitter.com/ZlOGHgsQAd — Ben Suliman (@mgotoo16) May 22, 2020

[Warning: Video is disturbing]

There’s been an arrest in the video of a much younger attacker beating an elderly man. Police in Detroit, Michigan made the announcement Thursday.

Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again. #ProtectAndServe #OurCommunity — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2020

Footage posted online showed an older person in white, lying face down. A much younger man stood over him and repeatedly punching him in the head. This can accurately be described as the attacker teeing off on the victim.

“See this bitch-ass nigga,” the attacker says, pointing the camera close at the older man’s face and cursing at him.

Police said they held a 20-year-old man in connection to the assault and battery of an elderly man at a nursing home, according to The Detroit News on Thursday.

“The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. “We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we do have a suspect in custody.”

The suspect has not been named. The beating allegedly happened last Friday. Cops described both the victim and the suspect as patients at a nursing home. The elderly man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, cops said.

That nursing home, the Westwood Nursing Home, released a statement through a law firm, describing the attacker as a short-term patient admitted for rehab and recovery, according to Click on Detroit.

“Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” attorney Saif Kasmikha said. “The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

