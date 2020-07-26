One Man Dead, Suspect Detained After Shooting at Black Lives Matter Protest in Austin: Police

PIO briefing on Homicide 202071411. https://t.co/gTOf5pskhP — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

There was a shooting death Saturday night amid a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas. One man is dead, and another person was detained, police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Ratcliff told reporters.

This happened at the 300 block of Congress Ave, she said. (That’s several blocks north of the Colorado River.) According to the police account, officers were monitoring protesters when shots were fired. A man was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, Ratcliff said.

“Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle, and approached suspect vehicle,” she said. “Suspect was in the vehicle and shot the victim.”

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by police.

Contrary to initial reports, Ratcliff said there were no one else reported injured, or further danger to the public. She declined to take questions, citing the early stage of the investigation.

A witness told KUT that the suspect vehicle had almost hit protesters before the incident.

“As we’re walking down passing Fourth Street, a blue car just come swerving out into the middle of the street almost runs over a bunch of protesters and everybody around starts like smacking the car trying to get him to slow down,” the person said. “He pulls down his window and he fires three shots into the guy. From point-blank. No words no nothing. And then rolls up his window and zooms off.”

A livestream from the Facebook account Hiram Gilberto captured the shooting, if only on audio.

“Everybody back up,” a man said, shortly before shots were fired.

