FBI Is Investigating ‘Trump Train’ That Surrounded Biden Campaign Bus in Texas: Report

This weekend may not be the last you hear of Trump supporters who surrounded a Biden campaign bus in Texas on Friday. The FBI is investigating, said a law enforcement source cited by The Texas Tribune. Whether any charges come of this is an open question.

As seen on video, a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump harassed a Biden campaign bus on Interstate 35. In one clip, a white vehicle, and a black Trump flying a Trump flag made contact. There was no crash. During this incident, the black truck sideswiped the white vehicle, which was in the black truck’s lane, but the moments before were not clearly captured on camera.

This video was taken yesterday on I-35 outside of Austin. “Law and order,” indeed.pic.twitter.com/HRl3nqddob — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 31, 2020

Some Biden campaign events were canceled over safety concerns.

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

“It is more fake news and propaganda,” Texas GOP Chairman Allen West told the Tribune. “Prepare to lose … stop bothering me.”

The Biden campaign said trucks appeared to attempt to slow down their bus. A source who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity said that cops in New Braunfels responded to calls, and escorted the campaign. This person said the Trump supporters dropped back behind cops. New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said officers did not see traffic violations.

“I LOVE TEXAS,” President Donald Trump said Saturday night, in response to video of his supporters surrounding the Biden campaign bus.

[Screengrab via @ericcervini on Twitter]

