2 Men Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Voter Registration Forms on Behalf of Homeless People

Two men in Los Angeles County, California filed fraudulent voter registration forms on behalf of homeless people, say prosecutors. One of them, Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro (a.k.a. Mark Anthony Gonsalves), 53, allegedly sent more than 8,000 fraudulent applications between July and October of 2020, according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He and co-defendant Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, were both charged with a count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, eight counts of voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

On top of that, Montenegro faces other counts of voter fraud, procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, perjury, and misdemeanor interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit. Prosecutors said he also falsified details–including names and signatures–on nomination papers to run for the mayor of Hawthorne, California, which is in Los Angeles County.

Montenegro never did get around to formally running for that office. He wanted to be one of the people to go against Mayor Alex Vargas, but it was determined that he did not have enough signatures–at least 20–from city residents to qualify, according to The Daily Breeze. The defendant told the outlet that his petition had more than 40 names, but the clerk only qualified 18. He claimed to know at least 20 people who signed his petition.

“I’m trying to find out what I can do,” he said. “It just seems really strange.”

It is unclear if the defendants have legal representation in this matter. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

[Screengrab via Los Angeles Times]

