‘The Kids Are All Right’ Actor Shot and Killed Outside Apartment: Representative

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas are investigating the shooting death of an actor. Eddie Hassell, 30, was killed early Sunday morning, authorities said. Cops said he was found with gunshot wounds and was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Cops offered no alleged motive.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered. 2/3 — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 2, 2020

The shooting happened outside of Hassell’s girlfriend’s apartment, a representative for Hassell told E! News. According to this account, the victim was shot in the stomach. Neighbors tried to help, and called authorities. A representative told Variety that this appeared to be a carjacking, but police used no such word in their description of the incident.

“You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell,” a woman, reportedly Hassell’s girlfriend, wrote on Instagram. “I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart.”

Hassell was a long-time actor on TV and film, appearing in such releases as the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right.

“Rest In Peace, Eddie,” wrote actor Mark Ruffalo, who starred in the film. “More senseless gun violence. It’s a plague on our nation. This should not be our reality.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (972) 988-8477. There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved. @GPCrimeStopper3 is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 972-988-8477 or online at https://t.co/F0UFwPQvwH 3/3 — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 2, 2020

[Image of Hassell in 2013 via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

