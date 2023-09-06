Model and social media personality Chrissy Teigen is at the center of a copyright infringement lawsuit after posting a picture on Instagram of fellow celebrity Katie Holmes.

Photographer Ulices Ramales filed an eight-page complaint against Teigen alleging copyright infringement in the United States District Court Central District of California on Sept. 5.

Ramales notes the model shared a photo he snapped of Holmes from June 16, 2022, on her Instagram story just a few days later on June 19. The photo features Holmes walking down the street while sporting a cropped blazer, wide leg denim pants, quilted purse and flat shoes. The ensemble prompted Teigen to exclaim that she “would live in this outfit” under the image posted to her Instagram account.

Ramales says the image was copyright protected and that Teigen never asked him to use it or compensated him to redistribute it.

The photographer, who is represented by the Sanders Law Group in Uniondale, New York, seeks unspecified damages and an order from the court demanding that Teigen remove the post from her Instagram.

