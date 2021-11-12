Judge Ends Britney Spears’ Conservatorship After 13 Years

 Judge Ends Britney Spears Conservatorship
Alberto LuperonNov 12th, 2021, 6:00 pm
Britney Spears

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended Britney Spears‘ fraught, 13-year conservatorship, according to CNN. The pop star’s fiancé, actor Sam Asghari, posted a picture on Instagram reading, “FREEDOM.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Britney’s father Jamie Spears was formally suspended as conservator in late September after the pop star spent years trying to end it. People close to the family said that the pop star’s family started the conservatorship because of fears about her mental health, according to a New Yorker profile.

But Britney Spears recently went as far as to ask that her father be charged with conservatorship abuse. The elder Spears allegedly executed stifling control over his daughter’s finances and career, even leveraging her children against her.

“He would get all in her face—spittle was flying—telling her she was a whore and a terrible mother,” former family friend Jacqueline Butcher said of one incident, according to the New Yorker profile.

“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Penny said, according to The Association Press.

[Image via VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images]

