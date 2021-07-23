‘I’m Gonna Knock You Out, Bro!’: Dashcam Video Shows Struggle Between Illinois Cop and Three Suspects Accused of Attempting to Murder Him

Illinois police have released dashcam video showing an officer struggling to arrest three people who now face attempted murder charges and other felonies for allegedly assaulting and strangling the officer.

On July 16, a grand jury indicted Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, on multiple felony charges, according to a press release on the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page. All three face charges including attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Dashcam video released Wednesday by Aurora police appears to show the initial confrontation, which began when the officer, identified by CNN as Joaquin Miranda, pulled a car over after apparently seeing the car roll through a stop sign at an intersection around 10:30 p.m. on June 21.

The driver, Paul Sherrod Taylor, is heard on the video asking why Miranda was pulling him over as the officer approaches the car and asks for Taylor’s license and proof of insurance. Miranda is then seen and heard telling a female passenger, who is not seen on the video, to get back into the car or be arrested for obstruction. Miranda then apparently approaches the passenger, who can be heard telling Miranda not to touch her, and asking for a female officer. This interaction is not seen on camera.

Video then shows the driver, Taylor, getting out of the car and appearing to walk toward the officer and saying “I’m going to knock you out, bro!” They are off-screen for a moment, and Miranda tells Taylor he’s under arrest for obstruction. Miranda and Taylor are then seen on the video struggling as Miranda tries to arrest Taylor.

Taylor apparently slips out of Miranda’s control, and starts to run away. Miranda then presumably chases after him, and although it’s not caught on camera, the audio indicates a chase and struggle. The video shows Taylor running in front of Miranda’s car, with Miranda chasing after him, telling him to stop and warning him that he’s adding to the charges. Miranda is followed by the female passenger who had first gotten out of the car. She appears to be recording the chase on her cell phone. Meanwhile, another female passenger is seen on video getting out of Taylor’s car, watching the interaction, and walking off screen.

As Miranda apparently chases Taylor off-camera, text added to the video says that the “female passengers started chasing the officer as he was running after the male driver.” Miranda is heard trying to arrest one of the female passengers, who is then heard yelling “Don’t touch me! Get the fuck off of me!” repeatedly. Sounds of a struggle can be heard.

“The officer’s radio is ripped away from him and dispatch can no longer make contact with the officer,” the text on the video reads. “The other female passenger begins punching and kicking the officer.”

According to Aurora police, the first female passenger breaks free of Miranda, and then also starts attacking Miranda.

“The officer continues to be punched, kicked, and then strangled,” the video text says.

Dashcam video from the car of another officer who responded to Miranda’s request for backup appears to show that when additional officers arrived on the scene, one of the women was struggling with Miranda as he tried to arrest the male driver.

“As backup arrives, the two females are on top of the officer pinning him to the ground,” the text on the video says. “One of the females is sitting on the officer’s head. The other female was applying significant force to the officer’s windpipe causing him to lose the ability to breathe.”

One officer starts to handcuff one of the women while pinning her to the ground, while another officer appears to help Miranda arrest the male driver.

The video then plays a 911 call presumably made by Paul Sherrod Taylor as the officers are taking the women into custody. An audibly upset Taylor is heard saying “police officers are terrorizing my family.” He also threatens to kill Miranda if he touches his sister, to which the 911 operator responds: “Do not threaten an officer like that on the phone.”

Taylor is then heard engaging with Miranda, and perhaps the other officers, at which point the 911 call apparently ends.

According to CNN, Aurora police officers do not have body worn cameras, but the department expects to acquire them by the end of next year.

Watch the full video released by APD below:

