 Orlando Police Rescue Two Stray Pigs, Feed Them Pancakes
‘Don’t Eat My Seatbelt, Mr. Pig!’ Orlando Cops Rescue Two Pigs Wandering Streets, Feed Them Pancakes

Sarah RumpfDec 31st, 2021, 2:34 pm
orlando police officer with rescued pig

Screenshot via @OrlandoPolice on Twitter.

The Orlando Police Department’s official Twitter account hammed it up on Thursday, posting a video of two pigs that had been wandering the streets when they were rescued by OPD officers, fed pancakes, and taken to a local animal rescue sanctuary.

The two pigs, both mostly white with black spots, were spotted near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive, a busy intersection just west of downtown Orlando.

“Our officers saved them from harm’s way & and treated them to tasty pancakes,” OPD tweeted.

In the video, a pig can be seen on the floor of a police car happily chowing down on a pancake.

“Do you like the pancake?” the officer asks the pig. “Is that a good pancake, Mr. Pig?”

“Nom nom nom nom nom nom, eat that pancake,” the officer continues, but then needs to admonish his porcine friend from finding a new snack. “Don’t eat my seatbelt, don’t eat my seatbelt, Mr. Pig!”

The video then picks up with a jaunty musical soundtrack as the pigs are shown in a pet carrier and delivered to Fallin’ Pines Critter Rescue in Christmas, Florida, a town about a half an hour east of Orlando.

[Image via Orlando Police Department]

