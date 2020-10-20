Watch Our Live Network Now

Bill Cosby Trends After New Mugshot Shows Him Smirking Behind Bars

Colin KalmbacherOct 20th, 2020, 2:31 pm

Convicted sexual assaulter and former Jell-O pitchman Bill Cosby, 83, garnered some attention–and apparently even a great deal of sympathy–on social media over his latest mugshot on Tuesday.

The now-infamous comedian was recently photographed at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated.

In his mugshot, Cosby can be seen with a reusable mask around his neck. He appears to be slightly smirking–though it’s not immediately clear what might have prompted the seeming display of mirth.

Here’s Cosby’s public records file on the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections inmate locator:

Here’s a close-up version of the incarcerated individual’s latest mugshot:

The difference between the above and the prior mugshot was noticeable.

The former global superstar’s name trended on Twitter after the mugshot was released by various media outlets. Some social media users shared basic information about Cosby’s aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand and 2018 conviction.

Others used the opportunity to address the broader #MeToo movement:

Many users expressed outrage that the mugshot prompted sympathy for Cosby:

Still others took the opportunity to generally comment on the Cosby saga:

Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting Constand in April 2018 after a jury convicted him on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. In September 2018, the disgraced entertainer was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison because the judge determined that he “planned” to drug and rape Constand during a 2004 business meeting.

Cosby is currently appealing his conviction.

[images via: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections; Michael Buckner/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: