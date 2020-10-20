Bill Cosby Trends After New Mugshot Shows Him Smirking Behind Bars

Convicted sexual assaulter and former Jell-O pitchman Bill Cosby, 83, garnered some attention–and apparently even a great deal of sympathy–on social media over his latest mugshot on Tuesday.

The now-infamous comedian was recently photographed at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated.

In his mugshot, Cosby can be seen with a reusable mask around his neck. He appears to be slightly smirking–though it’s not immediately clear what might have prompted the seeming display of mirth.

Here’s Cosby’s public records file on the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections inmate locator:

Here’s a close-up version of the incarcerated individual’s latest mugshot:

The difference between the above and the prior mugshot was noticeable.

The former global superstar’s name trended on Twitter after the mugshot was released by various media outlets. Some social media users shared basic information about Cosby’s aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand and 2018 conviction.

Bill Cosby is trending on Twitter. Why? It appears people are giving attention to a new mug shot on the PA Department of Corrections website in which he appears to be smiling. Cosby, 83, is serving 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. pic.twitter.com/uVz6MEMUgN — Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) October 20, 2020

Others used the opportunity to address the broader #MeToo movement:

The shade room posted Bill Cosby’s mugshot today and the comments were filled with people saying Free Bill. Do y’all ever think of how the victims feel? This man drugged and raped them and now they have to get on the internet and see thousands of strangers saying free him. Smh — Kaylaaaaaaa💕 (@SickleCellKay) October 20, 2020

The reason Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby are each old while they’re in prison is b/c it took decades for their victims to get justice. If your sympathy lies w/ rapists instead of survivors, ask yourself why. — Litsa Dremousis (@LitsaDremousis) October 20, 2020

When women report rape and sexual assault, y’all are so quick to victim blame, call them liars and show them no sympathy. All it took was one mugshot of Bill Cosby with a bad hair day for y’all to feel sorry for him. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 20, 2020

Many users expressed outrage that the mugshot prompted sympathy for Cosby:

when I see ppl sympathizing for Bill Cosby pic.twitter.com/LkeKQSkW2b — Baylee (@midnightelijah) October 20, 2020

bill cosby is trending because people feel bad for him? pic.twitter.com/9e02n3OUa3 — bethy✨🇨🇩 (@cashmoneybethy) October 20, 2020

*Twitter sympathizing with Bill Cosby over his new mugshot* “Aww, he looks so old”

“I don’t think he did that stuff”

“I feel so bad for him”

“Free Bill Cosby” Me: pic.twitter.com/ufVLYpaWNf — YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) October 20, 2020

Still others took the opportunity to generally comment on the Cosby saga:

In 1969, Bill Cosby won a ‘Man of the Year’ award & jokingly suggested renaming the award to “The nice guy as far as we know” award. pic.twitter.com/5LPNBWJSLc — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) October 20, 2020

Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting Constand in April 2018 after a jury convicted him on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. In September 2018, the disgraced entertainer was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison because the judge determined that he “planned” to drug and rape Constand during a 2004 business meeting.

Cosby is currently appealing his conviction.

[images via: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections; Michael Buckner/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]