Watch Live: Joint Session of Congress to Confirm Electoral College Votes for Joe Biden

Alberto LuperonJan 6th, 2021, 12:33 pm

Congress is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election. This meeting is supposed to be routine, but Americans in this lifetime have not seen such a fraught and controversial session.

The incumbent, President Donald Trump, falsely asserts that he won the election, even though courts in battleground states shot down claims of impropriety and widespread voter fraud. Democratic former vice president Joe Biden is set to become president of the United States come January 20. Nonetheless, a number of POTUS’s supporters in Congress seem poised to object to the election results in the joint session on Wednesday.

The president continues to lie, stating baselessly that his Vice President Mike Pence has the power to overturn the election, and that states are combating ongoing irregularities in the vote count.

In light of the court battles and the normal process, there is no way Trump stays in office. Some experts and pundits, however, argue that the current moment may transition to completely undue restrictions and hurdles to voting.

