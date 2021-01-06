<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Congress is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election. This meeting is supposed to be routine, but Americans in this lifetime have not seen such a fraught and controversial session.

The incumbent, President Donald Trump, falsely asserts that he won the election, even though courts in battleground states shot down claims of impropriety and widespread voter fraud. Democratic former vice president Joe Biden is set to become president of the United States come January 20. Nonetheless, a number of POTUS’s supporters in Congress seem poised to object to the election results in the joint session on Wednesday.

The president continues to lie, stating baselessly that his Vice President Mike Pence has the power to overturn the election, and that states are combating ongoing irregularities in the vote count.

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

In light of the court battles and the normal process, there is no way Trump stays in office. Some experts and pundits, however, argue that the current moment may transition to completely undue restrictions and hurdles to voting.

In short, beware the coming “compromise,” which will involve proposals for various voting restrictions to “reassure” Americans voters about the integrity of elections – needed because the people advocating the restrictions are the very people who manufactured the concerns. pic.twitter.com/UFIk4iwjb9 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) January 4, 2021

Well that didn’t take long… Gabriel Sterling says based on how overwhelmed county election officials were this year, GA state legislatures may want to abolish no-excuse absentee ballots, or require a voter/Driver ID or PIN… strangely doesn’t mention increasing voting capacity — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) January 6, 2021

