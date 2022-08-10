Occurrences That Qualify as Personal Injury Cases

Sponsored content

Personal injury is a rather broad field of law that encompasses various categories. It is imperative that you understand all these categories if you are to get the right kind of legal assistance if you ever get involved in any sort of accident.

With this in mind, this post dives into different classes of accidents and injuries that align with personal injury. Note that many cases could fit into this class. These are some of the most common. Have a read below:

Medical Malpractice

Over the years, medical malpractice cases have been on the rise in the US. It is when a victim suffers an injury due to a doctor’s negligence or wrong treatment.

Many people do not know that medical malpractice falls under personal injury and, as such, fail to seek legal compensation when they suffer at the hands of their doctors.

Motor Vehicle Crashes

Motor vehicle accidents happen on US roads every day. If you ever get involved in a road accident where you were not at fault and suffer injuries, you could pursue a personal injury claim against the party at fault.

Keep in mind, however, that you will have to prove that the other party was directly responsible for the accident and that you suffered injuries as a result.

Slip and Fall Accidents

This is another area where many people fail to take appropriate action. You may be entitled to damages if you get injured in a slip and fall accident on private property.

In such scenarios, you need to prove that the property posed a significant danger to the public and that the other party was negligent in promoting public safety. Your chances of winning the case are significantly boosted if the other party is negligent.

Product Liability

Product liability occurs when someone gets injured while using a defective product. This may include different kinds of everyday items, self-care products, and even consumable products.

In product liability cases, you need to prove that the manufacturer was aware of the defects and failed to fix them. You should, however, note that this does not apply to unavoidably dangerous products.

Wrongful Death

Wrongful death refers to a personal injury where the victim passes. It can encompass any personal injury cases listed above, just that it leads to death.

In such cases, the deceased’s family can pursue compensation from the party at fault. They have to prove that the party was indeed responsible for the injury, which led to death.

The Takeaway

Above are some of the cases that qualify as personal injury. You never know when an accident can happen, meaning it is best to stay prepared by arming yourself with available information to know the way forward in case you are ever in an accident that could be classified as personal injury.

Remember, if you are ever in an accident, the first action should be to seek medical attention. Your health is imperative, and it should come before anything else. Once you are out of the wind, you can then seek legal counsel on the way forward for compensatory awards.

The compensation for personal injury is diverse, and you can use it to cover additional damages. They include lost wages, pain and suffering, medical bills, and other damages you might incur.

[Image via Pexels]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]