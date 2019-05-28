Hosts of My Favorite Murder Come Out with New Book Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The world’s a grim place. Sometimes the best thing to do is to face it with good friends. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the hosts of the true crime podcast My Favorite Murder, are coming out with a new joint-memoir Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide. As always, they tackle the serious subject matter with empathy and humor. Lots and lots of humor.

Of course, they’d name their new book after the catchphrase of their show.

“What it means is, ‘live your life,'” Kilgariff told The Feed in a 2016 interview. “Live your life safely, and also do what you want.”

“Don’t edit yourself because of your anxiety and terror, but also it’s okay to be a little aware of what’s going on around you at all times,” said Hardstark. “Stay sexy–be cool–but don’t get murdered.”

Kilgariff and Hardstark will share personal stories about depression, eating disorders, and addiction. They discuss the most important formative events of their lives as well as meaningful societal and cultural issues. The hosts talk about the importance of self-advocating and valuing personal safety over being “nice” or “helpful.” As expected, they also take a look at true crime stories.

Some might worry because this is really tough subject matter, but Kilgariff and Hardstark have always approached it with warmth. It’s not a surprise that some of the biggest names in comedy are hyping Stay Sexy.

“Hilarious, honest, insightful, and clever as hell,” said actress Megan Mullally.

“Their podcast is a joy to listen to and this book captures its energy and hilarity perfectly,” said comedian Patton Oswalt. He called the memoir “an empathetic, slangy dose of acidic humor.”

Author Jenny Lawson might’ve put it best: “All the best advice your mother never told you.”

“Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered” is out now.

