Colorado Man Patrick Frazee Convicted of Murdering Fiancée Kelsey Berreth

Patrick Frazee of Colorado was found guilty on Monday of murdering his fiancée Kelsey Berreth.

Krystal Lee, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, said he tried to recruit her to kill Berreth, the mother of his child. That didn’t happen. In the end, he killed the victim, and got Lee to help cover it up.

Lee testified that Frazee told her that he beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat, according to NBC News. The victim’s last words: “Please stop.”

The witness testified that she spent four hours cleaning up Berreth’s home, the murder scene. She said she left some blood behind hoping investigators would find it. Lee, formerly known as Krystal Lee Kenney, pleaded guilty for her admitted role in covering up the crime, and is scheduled to be sentenced after Frazee’s trial.

As for Frazee, he faces up to to life in prison. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty.

Frazee sat with shoulders hunched looking at the jury. Berreth’s father Darrel shook his head silently as the verdicts were read. Sentencing is expected to happen today, in the next half hour or so. @abc https://t.co/ltz74QpzLt — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) November 18, 2019

A blood spatter expert testified that Berreth was apparently struck with the bat at least 10 times.

A prosecution blood spatter expert just testified that the amount of blood reportedly found in Kelsey Berreth’s condo suggests it may have taken 10 to 15 blows from a baseball bat to kill her. #PatrickFrazee is on trial for her murder. .Jury may get the case later today. @ABC — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) November 15, 2019

Berreth’s body has yet to be found.

[Mugshot via Teller County Sheriff’s Office]