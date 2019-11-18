Featured Posts

Colorado Man Patrick Frazee Convicted of Murdering Fiancée Kelsey Berreth

by | 5:25 pm, November 18th, 2019

Patrick Frazee of Colorado was found guilty on Monday of murdering his fiancée Kelsey Berreth.

Krystal Lee, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, said he tried to recruit her to kill Berreth, the mother of his child. That didn’t happen. In the end, he killed the victim, and got Lee to help cover it up.

Lee testified that Frazee told her that he beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat, according to NBC News. The victim’s last words: “Please stop.”

The witness testified that she spent four hours cleaning up Berreth’s home, the murder scene. She said she left some blood behind hoping investigators would find it. Lee, formerly known as Krystal Lee Kenney, pleaded guilty for her admitted role in covering up the crime, and is scheduled to be sentenced after Frazee’s trial.

As for Frazee, he faces up to to life in prison. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty.

A blood spatter expert testified that Berreth was apparently struck with the bat at least 10 times.

Berreth’s body has yet to be found.

[Mugshot via Teller County Sheriff’s Office]

