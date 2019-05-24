Trial Date Set for Patrick Frazee in Alleged Murder of Kelsey Berreth

Colorado man Patrick Frazee pleaded not guilty on Friday in the alleged murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth. Trial is set to begin October 28. Teller County investigators say that he tried to recruit ex-girlfriend, Idaho woman Krystal Jean Kenney Lee to kill the victim, then did the deed himself.

BREAKING: Frazee has entered a not guilty plea. Monday October 28th at 8:30 is his jury trial. Consumptive testing hearing will take place on June 14th at 9 am. A motions hearing will happen August 23rd at 9am. Friday October 18th is a Pretoria’s readiness date. @KKTV11News — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) May 24, 2019

#KelseyBerreth father is here today for the arraignment. #PatrickFrazee mother is also in the court room, along with #KrystalLee attorneys. @KKTV11News — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) May 24, 2019

Berreth was last seen on Walmart surveillance footage from November 22, 2018, police said in an affidavit. Officers claimed that there were previously three occasions when Frazee asked Lee to commit the murder. For example, one alleged plot was to sneak Valium into the victim’s coffee at a Starbucks. This didn’t happen.

Frazee and Berreth had a daughter together, and according to Lee, the defendant claimed that the victim abused this girl. (The affiant said he didn’t to find any reports of child abuse or neglect.)

Finally, Frazee allegedly said he tricked Berreth into putting on a blindfold, and he hit her with a baseball bat. The defendant allegedly had Lee clean up the scene. He also tried to have her dispose of the burnt body, but she refused, according to police. Instead, she was responsible for disposing of other evidence, including the victim’s purse. Frazee also had her text him using Berreth’s phone up to November 25. The idea was to mislead police as to the real date of the victim’s disappearance. They also disposed of her gun in a bid to make it look like she committed suicide, police said.

Investigators have yet to find a body, but authorities argue this is a murder. Despite nationwide media attention, no one has come forward saying they saw her, her family and friends haven’t heard from her, and there’s been no logins on her email accounts or use of her bank account, police said.

Lee pleaded guilty in February. She admitted to her alleged role, and agreed to testify against Frazee.

