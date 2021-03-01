Oklahoma City Thunder Employees Helped Federal Authorities Identify and Arrest Suspect in Capitol Siege

Federal authorities investigating individuals involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol received an assist from an unlikely source this week, with employees of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder helping investigators identify a woman accused of entering the Capitol Complex unlawfully.

Danielle Nicole Doyle—who was previously employed by the Thunder—this week became the second Oklahoman to be arrested and charged in connection with the attempted insurrection; two of her former colleagues saw her in videos posted online and contacted the FBI.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the first witness to contact the bureau, identified only as “Witness 1,” was Doyle’s coworker “when they both worked for a professional sports team in Oklahoma City.” Witness 1 recognized Doyle after being sent a video of the riots from a friend. It is unclear if Witness 1 is a current or former Thunder employee.

A second witness, “Witness 2,” who appears to currently work for the Thunder, identified Doyle during an interview with federal authorities after she and several other Thunder employees “circulated” video of the insurrection amongst themselves.

“Witness 2 advised that Witness 2 works for the same professional sports team in Oklahoma City and had previously worked with Danielle Nicole Doyle, when Doyle worked for the professional sports team,” the criminal complaint stated. “Witness 2 recalled that following the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, employees of the professional sports team circulated a video that CNN had aired. The video was of individuals inside the U.S. Capitol during the breaching of the Capitol. Witness 2 obtained a copy of the video and identified Doyle as one of the individuals in the video.”

The videos allegedly show Doyle claiming through a broken window to enter the Capitol building and walking down an interior staircase in the building known as the “Supreme Court Chambers stairs” while appearing to film herself with a cell phone.

Law&Crime reached out to the Oklahoma City Thunder regarding the circumstances of Doyle’s arrest but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

Doyle is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

USA v Doyle Affidavit Complaint by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via criminal complaint]

