Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, demanded and received transparency during pretrial proceedings in the case against the man accused of assassinating her husband.

On Wednesday, Erika Kirk, along with Charlie Kirk's parents, filed a notice concerning access to evidence presented in open court.

The four-page filing assails the process as it has played out so far as needlessly secretive and in violation of Utah victims' rights law.

"For ten months, the Victim's Family has waited for this preliminary hearing," the motion reads. "At certain points throughout the preliminary hearing, the Kirk family sat in the room while evidence was admitted but not presented for their viewing. They were present in body, yet denied the very thing their presence was meant to secure: their ability to meaningfully observe the preliminary hearing."

The family's motion says the "one reason" the three traveled to the courtroom is "to bear witness to the evidence concerning the death of their husband and son," but that they have been frustrated by the process employed by the court and prosecution so far.

The motion offers what it terms a "simple" solution.

"At a minimum, every exhibit entered into evidence during the preliminary hearing must be visible to every person lawfully present in the courtroom," the filing goes on. "To receive evidence in a manner shielded from those seated in the courtroom — as happened today — is not transparency."

In the case, Tyler Robinson, 22, stands accused of one count each of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and violent offense committed in the presence of a child, as well as two counts each of obstruction of justice and tampering with a witness. Prosecutors allege the killing of Charlie Kirk was politically motivated and are pursuing the death penalty.

The motion argues in favor of greater transparency in order to silence online rumors and other such commentary about the murder.

"[I]n the absence of transparency, speculation and conspiracy theories related to the tragic assassination of Mr. Kirk will continue to proliferate in the public domain, breeding doubt and distrust in the judicial system," the filing says. "This is not what anyone should want."

In terms of relief, the family asked for all evidence admitted during the past three days be published "so that all persons lawfully present in the courtroom may view," that "any exhibit admitted into evidence during the remainder of this preliminary hearing be displayed openly and in real time," and that no evidence going forward is received "in a manner that conceals it from those lawfully present."

On Thursday, Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf Jr. ruled on the family's motion, offering a piecemeal victory.

The court decided recent evidence would be presented to both the gallery in court and the media, with redactions.

The court went into a brief recess on Thursday afternoon to edit sections of a law enforcement interview with Robinson's roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs before playing the video.

In a video that was at times silent and other times an entirely black screen, Twiggs described how Robinson had allegedly asked about a Dremel, a brand of rotary tools, "because he said he wanted to create messages on bullets," roughly a month before the shooting.

"I told him to make sure he doesn't set off the bullet on accident in the house, but I didn't really think about it," Twiggs said.

Graf also appeared inclined to grant the family's request that retroactive evidence be made publicly available, but it was not immediately clear on Thursday when or how that would be accomplished.

Lauren Silver contributed to this report.