NYPD Vehicle Plows Through Barricade and Into George Floyd Protestors (VIDEO)

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer or officers mowed down a group of citizens organized to protest the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the Prospect Heights neighborhood.

In video posted online, protestors can be seen gathered on one side of a barricade. Several protesters threw plastic water bottles and road cones toward the parked police SUV. For a few moments, the police vehicle remained stopped on the other side of the barricade.

Another police vehicle pulled up. Then, the officer(s) inside the SUV hit the accelerator and plunged through the barricade and into the throng of assembled protestors.

A massive wail of screams broke out.

The person filming the incident dropped the camera after the onslaught.

Another video showed an overhead angle which appeared to depict protesters moving a portable metal barricade shortly before the police SUV accelerated toward them.

The negative response was all-but instantaneous:

What the fuck https://t.co/p44YPyNl6r — Paul Blest (@pblest) May 31, 2020

NYPD just tried to kill protesters, bluechecks https://t.co/a1I27pS1e3 — Sara Byrella مرگ بر آمريكا 🐯🦄🐻 (@umbyrella) May 31, 2020

I have seen dozens of videos showing police acting like absolute psychos in these protests. Not sure why that isn’t the leading story today: That the cops are proving themselves to be monstrous goons. https://t.co/pyrjf3pm0N — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) May 31, 2020

Law&Crime reached out the NYPD for comment on this story, but no response was forthcoming at the time of publication.

[image via screengrab/Marco Francesco]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]