Ex-Cop Charged with Murder in George Floyd Case Was in Plea Negotiations Before His Arrest, Prosecutor’s Office Reveals

Will the criminal case against Derek Chauvin go to trial? A prosecutor’s office has revealed that there were actually plea negotiations before Chauvin was even arrested in the death of George Floyd. Clearly, those negotiations fell apart.

“There were early negotiations with the defendant (Derek Chauvin), between the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney,” Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Chuck Laszewski told Fox 9. He said “those negotiations failed.”

Chauvin’s then-attorney Tom Kelly declined to comment in that article. His current lawyer Eric Nelson declined to comment when Law&Crime reached out.

The hypothetical deal would have covered state murder charges and federal civil rights charges, according to sources familiar with the negotiations who were cited by Fox 9. It’s unclear how and why the negotiations fell through, and who decided to cut them off.

Now Chauvin, a now-former Minneapolis police officer, faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Video from May 25 showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. This went on for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, even after the victim became unresponsive, prosecutors said. Floyd later died, and the county medical examiner determined this was a homicide.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney Floyd’s family, has suggested that the case should be for first-degree murder after a nightclub owner said that she employed both Chauvin and Floyd. A mutual co-worker recently told CBS that both men “bumped heads.”

Chauvin knew and had problems with George before 5/25, based on a witness. He may have taken advantage and MURDERED George knowing who he was. If he targeted George and committed this crime with malice, he should be charged with First Degree Murder!! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YpnCUA49ts — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 10, 2020

Chauvin remains at the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of a $1.25 million bond without conditions or $1 million conditional bond.

[Mugshot via Hennepin County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]