A mother and father in Kansas are facing felony charges after one of their children apparently found a loaded and unsecured shotgun and shot a 5-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy dead.

Aaron French, 37, and Makayla French, 28, are charged with four counts of aggravated child endangerment in the deaths of Paxton French, 8, and Lilly French, 5, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Agents determined that on March 28, a "young child" got ahold of the loaded gun that was not properly secured and shot two siblings at their home in Brookville, which is about 100 miles northwest of Wichita.

Lilly was pronounced dead at the scene while Paxton was airlifted to a hospital, where he died April 3. The Ellsworth County attorney filed charges on Friday.

Cops did not say how the child located the weapon or how many shots were fired. The charges state the mother and father "recklessly" placed their children in danger of physical harm.

Paxton's obituary said he loved riding his go-kart and four-wheeler and hoped to join the U.S. Army one day.

"He loved playing Minecraft, especially when he could share that time with his siblings, laughing, building, and creating worlds together. He had a special love for his hamster, showing a gentle and caring heart in the way he took care of his little companion," the obituary said.

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Lilly enjoyed K-pop and singing and anything outdoors, her obituary said.

"Lilly loved school and had a deep love for animals, always wanting to care for and look after them," it reads. "She also loved to swim and be active. Lilly had a kind and nurturing heart, always caring for others. She was a true princess who adored pretty clothes, dresses, shoes, and boots."

Aaron French and Makayla French are slated to appear in court on July 28.