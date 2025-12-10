A New Hampshire man who killed his father by plunging a butcher knife into his head, face and back more than 20 times — fatally penetrating his brain — is now accused of abusing and strangling his mother, according to police.

Ian Delmore, 40, is charged with "assault – domestic violence – strangulation" and "domestic violence – simple assault" in connection with the alleged attack and abuse, according to local NBC affiliate WBTS.

Delmore's mother called police and reportedly told them that she had been assaulted by him and was in fear for her life, cops say. Officers responded and took Delmore into custody after speaking with his mom.

Evidence compiled during an investigation later led to the charges.

Local ABC affiliate WMUR spoke with Delmore's mother after his arrest in 2007 for the death of his father, whom he killed after arguing with his parents over a home improvement project, according to reports.

"I would like to commend the Nashua Police Department for their care and their professionalism, and I would like to tell my son that I love him very much," the mom said.

Delmore was 22 years old when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2008 for killing his dad. Prosecutors said he was arguing with his mom over a plumbing project after she purchased a wrong part when his dad stepped in and began fighting with him, according to the Associated Press.

"You brought this on yourself," Delmore told his father during the stabbing attack, according to prosecutors. "You drove me to it… It's all your fault," Delmore said.

After the slaying, Delmore stabbed himself in the chest and abdomen before running over to a neighbor's house to ask for help. He was hiding in the woods, covered in blood, when police found him, the AP reported.

"I know I'm going to jail," Delmore told cops. "I need help. I'm hurt."

Delmore reportedly planned to claim self-defense at his murder trial before accepting a plea deal, per the AP. He was also going to bring up his mental health history and claim that his father abused him.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family, and my mother, for the pain and the loss that I have caused through my actions, and I am very sorry for what happened," Delmore said at his sentencing, during which he was ordered to spend 25 years behind bars, according to reports.

Delmore, however, was released from prison early in May.

He is being held without bail, awaiting his next court date.