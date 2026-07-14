A 21-year-old Florida woman will spend nearly two decades behind bars after drunkenly running a red light and killing a retired Navy veteran driving three passengers back to Naval Air Station Pensacola in his Uber.

Terriny Krepps, who had a "Twisted Tea" in the front seat with her at the time of the collision, pleaded guilty last week to DUI manslaughter in the death of Kurt Kramer. She also pleaded guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury and two misdemeanor counts of DUI causing damage to property or a person without serious injury for the June 29, 2024, crash in Escambia County, prosecutors said.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Gulf Beach Highway and North Navy Boulevard, where Krepps drove her Hyundai Elantra into the passenger side of a Subaru Legacy after failing to stop for a red light, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kramer was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, transporting Cameron Montoya, Semaj Jones and Quavon Brown back to NAS Pensacola as an Uber driver. Kramer died at the scene. Montoya suffered catastrophic injuries that ultimately forced his medical discharge from the Navy, while Jones and Brown were also hurt, the state attorney's office said in a news release.

A motorist stopped for the same red light told troopers she watched the Hyundai enter the intersection without stopping. After the impact, she walked to Krepps' vehicle and saw her crawl from the driver's seat into the front passenger seat before emergency crews arrived, investigators wrote.

Troopers found two cases of Twisted Tea in the trunk and an open can in the front passenger seat.

"While walking the scene, I visually observed two 'Twisted Tea' 12 packs in the trunk of the Hyundai Elantra with a can being located in the front right passenger seat," a trooper at the scene wrote in the affidavit.

When a trooper met Krepps at the hospital, he observed "drastic mood swings, using profanity and having slurred speech." Krepps consented to a blood draw, which was taken at 6:08 a.m.

Testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement later showed her blood-alcohol concentration measured 0.186 — more than twice Florida's legal limit — roughly two hours after the crash, the affidavit states.

Prosecutors said Krepps had also been cited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for illegal possession of alcohol about three weeks before the collision.

Circuit Judge John Simon sentenced Krepps to the statutory maximum of 15 years in prison for DUI manslaughter, which includes a four-year mandatory minimum, followed by three consecutive years for DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The judge also ordered two years of probation after her release, required her to complete all statutory DUI classes and community service, and permanently revoked her driver's license.