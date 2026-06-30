A Kentucky woman has seen assault charges upgraded to murder after her alleged attack on her boyfriend ultimately resulted in his death.

Marvinesha Hopkins, 33, was first arrested on June 20 after she attacked her boyfriend with a board that may have had nails in it, Louisville CBS affiliate WLKY reported. The case was originally classified as a domestic violence-related assault; a murder charge was added after the boyfriend died five days later.

According to court documents reviewed by the TV station, Hopkins and her boyfriend got into an argument that turned physical. A witness reportedly told investigators that Hopkins hit her boyfriend several times with a board, causing him to bleed from his arm. That board may have had nails in it, the witness told officials.

The fight was allegedly not a one-way attack; Hopkins reportedly told police that her boyfriend had punched her in the face, and she responded by using a glass bottle and a wooden stick to strike him.

The attack was reportedly so severe that Hopkins' boyfriend was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital on June 20 and was placed on a ventilator by medical staff. He was apparently unable to speak to police, but hospital staff noted that he had a cut on his head, WLKY reported.

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Hopkins was arrested on June 26, the day after her boyfriend died.

The boyfriend's name has not been publicly released.

Jail records show that Hopkins is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on $500,000 bond. She has hearings scheduled in her assault case for Tuesday and in the murder case for July 6.