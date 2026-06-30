An Indiana mom and grandmother are facing charges for allegedly neglecting a 1-year-old baby to the point where the youngster had a diaper rash that Department of Child Services workers describe as the worst "they have ever seen."

Jasmine Duff, 34, and Shara Stevens, 52, let the baby wear a diaper with trash and bugs found inside it, according to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIN.

The two women are each facing a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent, which is a Level 5 felony, WXIN reports. They are being held in the Delaware County Sheriff's Office Jail, according to online records.

Authorities responded to a home on the 1700 block of East Princeton Avenue in Muncie on Friday after receiving a report about the child and their living conditions.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched shortly before 1:45 p.m. to assist with a Department of Child Services investigation. When they arrived, officers located Stevens and the 1-year-old child inside the residence.

According to the court documents obtained by WXIN, DCS workers examined the child and found an intensely red diaper rash. The documents say the workers described the rash as "the wors[t] they have ever seen."

Investigators questioned both Duff and Stevens about the child's condition. According to the court documents, the two women said the rash had been present for approximately one week. They reportedly claimed they believed the injury had been caused by the use of generic diapers and the quality of the diapers.

Authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest both women, and they were taken into custody by the Muncie Police Department on allegations of neglect.

Court records indicate the women's bonds were set at $5,000 with a 10% cash provision. They were still locked up as of Monday, and information about future court appearances was not immediately available.