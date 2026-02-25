A woman's suspicions that her boyfriend was hurting her daughter proved correct when she set up a video camera and captured the abuse, Arizona authorities say.

Ora Carson II, 25, has been charged with child abuse and aggravated assault, the Bullhead City Police Department announced, noting that both charges were related to domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, a city in the western part of the state not far from the Nevada border.

Carson and his girlfriend had been dating for about two months when the woman grew concerned because her 2-year-old daughter "frequently had bruises, scratches and other injuries after she was around Carson."

On Monday morning, the woman decided to "set up her cell phone camera" before leaving a room. When she reviewed the video, she saw Carson allegedly "striking the child multiple times in the head." The mother contacted the police department and told them that her boyfriend "had been physically assaulting her daughter."

Officers checked on the girl and reportedly "observed multiple bruises and other injuries on the child consistent with physical abuse." The mother also provided police with the video footage.

Police went to Carson's home on the 1800 block of Monterey Circle in Bullhead City, Arizona, and took him into custody.

The child was brought to a local hospital before being transferred to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the police department, "for precautionary measures and further medical evaluation." Police noted that, as of Tuesday, the investigation was ongoing.

Bullhead City is located on the very western edge of Arizona, bordering Nevada and also less than an hour's drive from California.