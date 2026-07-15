A 26-year-old Wyoming woman is accused of severely abusing a 4-year-old boy, allegedly pouring scalding water on the child because he was "ugly," leaving him with severe burns, brain hemorrhages, a possible skull fracture and dozens of other injuries that doctors concluded were consistent with prolonged physical abuse.

Richellena Alana Vinita Lorraine Rule-Monroy was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury to the child, according to a report from Cowboy State Daily.

The investigation began after Rule-Monroy brought the boy to Powell Valley Hospital on July 2, claiming she had accidentally splashed him with hot water while preparing oatmeal the previous night. She allegedly said she removed a pan of hot water from the stove without realizing the child was standing nearby.

Medical staff became suspicious after noticing the child's injuries extended far beyond the burn to his left ear, reportedly documenting bruises, abrasions and other wounds across much of his body. A forensic nurse reportedly found partial-thickness burns, blisters, bruising around one eye, injuries to the child's genital area, as well as numerous other injuries.

A CT scan also reportedly revealed possible subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages, a scalp hematoma and a possible fracture at the base of the child's skull, Cowboy State Daily reported.

"Overall I think the multitude of these findings suggest strongly that this child is likely to be a victim of physical abuse," child abuse specialist Dr. Kelly Christensen wrote after evaluating the boy, according to the Powell Tribune.

Christensen also questioned why the child had not been taken to the hospital immediately after suffering such a severe burn and reportedly noted that many of the bruises and abrasions were in different stages of healing.

After the boy was placed in protective custody, he allegedly told a certified foster parent that Rule-Monroy poured hot water on his ear because he was "ugly," according to Cowboy State Daily. He also reportedly told investigators that she had thrown him down a flight of stairs.

The child's condition later deteriorated, prompting doctors to fly him to the University of Utah Burn Center on July 8 for specialized treatment. Specialists with Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital's child abuse and neglect team reportedly concluded the third-degree burns to his ear were nonaccidental.

During a Monday court hearing, Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric said the allegations reflected "extremely serious" abuse.

"Either way, we've got serious injuries to a child," Skoric said, the Powell Tribune reported. "And [in] the state's estimation, there's not much more public safety risk than someone causing harm to a 4-year-old child."

Defense attorney Branden Vilos said Rule-Monroy intends to fight the allegations and argued she had offered explanations for the child's injuries. He also noted that she has no criminal history and voluntarily reported to authorities before her arrest, according to the Powell Tribune.

Judge Joey Darrah set Rule-Monroy's bond at $125,000 cash or surety, lower than the prosecution's request for $150,000 cash only, per the Powell Tribune. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 22.