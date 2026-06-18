A woman is accused of mowing down three motorcyclists with her pickup truck as she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone along an Idaho highway.

Neale Brewer, 60, has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to Idaho County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. She is being held in jail without bond.

The Idaho County Coroner's Office has identified the three victims as 35-year-old Ethan Powers, 45-year-old Jeremy Coleman, and 26-year-old Nathan McCormick.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Brewer was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 westbound on U.S. Highway 12 in the area of Kooskia, Idaho. Powers, Coleman, and McCormick were also on the road on their motorcycles.

A photo released by Idaho State Police shows it is a two-lane road with a waterway on one side and mountains all around.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Brewer tried to pass another vehicle "in a marked no-passing zone." She "crossed the double yellow centerline and collided" with the three motorcyclists traveling eastbound.

More from Law&Crime: 'Stay away from the girlfriend': Jealous boyfriend trying to scare man after gymnastics event kills him with gunshot on highway, cops say

The three motorcyclists died at the scene. Police said in their press release on Wednesday that the Idaho County Coroner's Office would determine the exact cause and manner of deaths.

Brewer was brought to a local hospital to be treated, and when she was released, she was arrested and booked into jail.

U.S. Highway 12 was closed for more than six hours, authorities noted, as investigators cleared the site and gathered evidence. The crash is still under investigation.

Kooskia, Idaho, sits in the northwestern part of the state, about 220 miles north of the capital city of Boise.