Months after initiating an insanity defense, a Wisconsin woman pleaded no contest to stabbing her ex-boyfriend in his sleep 19 times. Documents said that after the attack, Morgan Taylor Lund, 22, told the victim that she had had a dream.

“V1 stated that once he was able to fight the scissors out of her hands, Morgan stated that she did not know what was happening, she had a dream,” authorities wrote.

The charges were aggravated battery intending great bodily harm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The court adjudicated Lund guilty, records show.

Lund faces up to 25 years in prison if sentenced consecutively to serve the maximum on each count.

Prosecutors and Lund’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Cops in the city of Oshkosh were dispatched to the 500 block of Jefferson Street just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 18.

“The call was originally dispatched as ‘sister freaked out and boyfriend is bleeding. Possibly stabbed in arms,'” documents stated.

Police arrived to find a bloody scene.

“When Officer Bennett reached the top of the stairs he saw a younger blonde female who appeared to be wearing only an oversized blue UCLA sweatshirt and had the appearance of blood coating both of her legs, her feet, both forearms, and the back and front of her hands,” documents stated. “She was leaning over the back of a black sectional couch in a living room, applying pressure to a shirtless male’s upper chest or right shoulder area.”

The victim, who survived the incident, demanded the truth from Lund.

“What the f— is wrong with you?” he told Lund, according to documents. “Why in my sleep, bro?”

“I thought I saw something,” Lund allegedly said.

“No!” the man said.

Lund and the man, who is the father of her child, lived together, according to documents.

“She stated that for roughly six months to a year she had been seeing a ‘figure’ that was dark in color and clearly not a person,” court documents stated. “This morning she said that she remembers waking up at approximately 6:30 AM with the baby in the room. Because she was having trouble sleeping, she took the baby out to a large playpen in the living room where V1 was laying on the couch. She returned to bed to fall back asleep.”

Lund allegedly said she did not remember waking up a second time that morning.

“She had a muddled memory of something that might have been a dream, or her imagination, but she thought V1 was yelling at their daughter,” the documents stated. “She remembers then being in the living room area and seeing this dark, scary figure on top of V1, attacking him. She went over to the couch area and picked up a pair of scissors laying there and began ‘trying to kill’ the dark ominous figure attacking V1. It was not until V1 was screaming at her and fighting back that she realized the figure was not there and she was, in fact, injuring V1. She says that as soon as she realized what was happening she put down the scissors and tried to render first aid to V1.”

Speaking to police, Lund allegedly said she believed to have seen something. She feared there was “something wrong with my head,” according to documents.

In the documents, the man described him and Lund as having a contentious relationship. He claimed she was abusive, “hitting him on several occasions.” They began arguing daily, and he said he “shuts the argument down because he does not want to be involved with her any longer.” They had been together for about three years but ended their relationship one-to-two months before. After that, he started sleeping on the couch and let her have the bedroom.

Nonetheless, the man said he did not know why Lund stabbed him, “especially in front of his daughter.” Nothing happened between them the previous night. Lund threatened him in the past, though to his knowledge, she never threatened to kill him, he said in documents.

But he said he woke up to find her stabbing him repeatedly, authorities said.”Why would you do this to me?” Lund allegedly said during the stabbing.

From documents:

She said something to him about having a dream. V1 stated that he didn’t really realize what happened until he looked down at his body and observed blood squirting out of his body. He ultimately was able to attempt to fight back and pinned her down to get the scissors away from her. V1 stated that once he was able to fight the scissors out of her hands, Morgan stated that she did not know what was happening, she had a dream. V1 then asked her to go get a towel and she was able to go and retrieve a towel for him. She then said something about, “I don’t want to lose custody.”

Authorities noted stab wounds to the man’s back, right shoulder, “chest/side,” face, and both hands. There were scissors, apparently bloodied, on the floor by the couch, they said.

