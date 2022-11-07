Tyson Foods CFO Walked Intoxicated into Random Woman’s Home, Fell Asleep on Her Bed: Police

Police say a man walked intoxicated into a woman’s home this weekend and fell asleep on her bed — and the suspect wasn’t just anybody, but a major executive of one of America’s biggest companies.

Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, 32, was booked into Arkansas’ Washington County Jail on Sunday, records show.

A woman found him sleeping in her bed at about 2:05 a.m., according to documents obtained by KNWA. She called cops. The woman said she did not know him. She told 911 dispatch that she thinks he was able to enter through the front door. She believed it was left unlocked.

The home was not Tyson’s. Officers said they found him in the bedroom. His clothes were allegedly in front of the bed. They identified him using his driver’s license. They tried to wake him up and talk, but he allegedly could not respond with words. Tyson sat up briefly, but he went back trying to sleep, police said. Officers claim his breath smelled of alcohol, and that he acted sluggish and uncoordinated.

Tyson Foods’ main headquarters is in the city of Springdale, about a half-hour drive north of Fayetteville.

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” Tyson Foods spokesperson Derek Burleson told the outlet.

Tyson, the son of company board chairman John H. Tyson, had reportedly become CFO on Oct. 2.

He is a fourth-generation member of the family-founded company, according to his biography on the Tyson Foods website.

“John has a Bachelors’ Degree in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business,” the bio said. “He previously worked in investment banking for J.P. Morgan and as a private equity and venture capital investor. He is also a lecturer at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. John serves on the Board of Directors of Winrock International and is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.”

Tyson was released on a $415 bond. He is charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.

[Booking photo via Washington County Jail]

