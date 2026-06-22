An Arizona man robbed a woman then ran her over with his Lexus in front of her husband — killing the 66-year-old — after pretending to find a key he claimed she dropped at a grocery store, cops say.

Ali Hcaimi, 23, went to McDonald's after the June 20 slaying and attempted to use the victim's credit cards to buy fast food for himself and two juveniles, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Police say the woman was run over in front of a house in Glendale that she and her husband were about to tour "to potentially buy it." Hcaimi allegedly pulled up as they were preparing to get out of their car and lured the woman to his vehicle with the dropped key story.

"The driver and sole occupant of the maroon Lexus [Hcaimi] told the victim that he had seen them at Fry's and that they dropped a key," the affidavit says. "The victim exited her vehicle from the front passenger seat and approached the front passenger seat of the maroon Lexus being driven by the suspect."

Police say there was "a language barrier" as the victim and her husband speak Cantonese. The woman lifted her purse to look at her keys, and that's allegedly when Hcaimi lunged at her and grabbed the handbag.

"They struggled over retention of the purse," the affidavit alleges, adding that Hcaimi sped away in his vehicle while clutching the woman's bag. "The victim was holding onto the purse when the suspect fled, causing her to be drug under the rear wheels of the vehicle."

After Hcaimi's arrest, a prosecutor said in court that the suspect ran over the "elderly female victim" in front of her husband "from head to toe," according to local Fox affiliate KSAZ.

"There were tire marks on her head," the prosecutor reportedly said.

Hcaimi was later tracked down by police to a McDonald's, where he was seen attempting to buy food, according to the affidavit. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him using an "ordering kiosk" and attempting to pay with the victim's credit or debit card.

The card was declined, so Hcaimi went back to his Lexus and went through the drive-thru, according to police, citing statements made by the juveniles who were with him.

Authorities detained Hcaimi after he purchased food with cash. He claimed during interviews that he was kidnapped earlier in the day by an "unidentified male who asked him for a ride to a gas station," per the affidavit.

"While driving to the gas station, the unknown male subject pulled out a knife and showed Ali a gun," Hcaimi allegedly claimed. "Ali was then stripped naked and zip tied with his wrists and ankles bound before being placed in the trunk."

Hcaimi alleged that while in the trunk, he heard his kidnapper rob and run over the 66-year-old victim. "The women said, 'Stop, stop, stop,' in English before Ali heard the vehicle run over the woman," the affidavit says, citing Hcaimi's claims to police. "The vehicle sped away and came to a stop in a dirt alley near the McDonald's."

Hcaimi allegedly told police that his kidnapper cut him with a knife before letting him go and gave him his clothing back. He said he was scared because the man "threatened him, so he did not call the police," according to the affidavit.

"Ali instead located his two juvenile friends who were walking to get food and gave them a ride to the McDonalds," the document says. "Per Ali, the juveniles' parents gave them a credit card to go get food. This was the credit card he attempted to use at the McDonalds."

Hcaimi allegedly maintained that he neither ran over nor robbed the woman. Investigators located property belonging to the victim inside his vehicle, including her purse, credit cards, cellphone, and a necklace.

While Hcaimi did have a cut on his hand that he claimed came from his kidnapper, police contacted his family and his own mother informed investigators that Hcaimi had cut his hand the day prior "when a mirror broke," according to the affidavit.

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Investigators also allegedly found evidence, including surveillance and Ring footage, linking Hcaimi to another robbery of a woman he followed home from a bank. Police say he saw her withdrawing $5,000 in cash and then took her purse.

"The defendant is an extreme danger to the community," the local prosecutor said in court about Hcaimi, according to KSAZ. "He engaged in a string of robberies, two at least, where he preyed upon elderly victims," the prosecutor said.

Hcaimi is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the two alleged attacks. He is due back in court on June 26.