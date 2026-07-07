A 17-year-old Alabama boy allegedly stabbed his parents, killing his mother and seriously injuring his father — who ran to several neighbors' homes begging for help.

The boy, who has not been identified, is charged with murder in the death of his 37-year-old mother Samantha Baker and attempted murder in the stabbing of his 46-year-old father Lance Baker.

Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office responded just before 9 p.m. Sunday to a home on Augustine Drive in Daphne, which is 11 miles east of Mobile. When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from stab wounds. Samantha Baker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband was airlifted to a hospital where he remains.

Authorities told local Fox affiliate WALA that the boy turned violent during an argument over his parents disciplining him. He allegedly grabbed a knife, stabbed his mother, then chased down his father, who had run into another yard, and stabbed him.

The suspect locked himself in his bedroom and called 911 before he was arrested.

Neighbor Shawn Scurry said in an interview with the TV station that Lance Baker appeared on her home security camera after he was stabbed.

"The hardest part was pulling up my camera and listening to it and listening to the father yelling for help: 'Please help me. I don't want to die,'" she said.

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Scurry told AL.com that the victim kept knocking on doors looking for help.

"And he's going house to house, hand prints, there's blood on them all," she said.

Scurry said she believes the teen had a "mental breakdown" because he "just couldn't handle it anymore."

"I never saw this coming, I was in shock," Scurry told AL.com.

The teen is in jail on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors charged him as an adult. His next court date is not listed.

Both victims served in the military, AL.com reported. Lance Baker is a battalion commander in the U.S. Army Reserve while his wife spent six years in the Army National Guard.