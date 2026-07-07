A 57-year-old man in Tennessee is accused of killing his wife, allegedly shooting her in the head before calling 911 and telling authorities, "I just murdered my wife," adding that she was "dead as fried chicken."

Douglas "Kirk" Rawl was taken into custody and charged with one count of criminal homicide in the slaying of his wife, 52-year-old Allison "Che'Che'" Rawl, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the couple's home in the College Grove community shortly after 2 a.m. on July 1 after Rawl called 911 to report the shooting. During the arrest, deputies deployed a Taser after Rawl allegedly became aggressive and ignored commands, causing him to fall forward and suffer a forehead injury. He was treated before being taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

A recently released arrest affidavit, first reported by The Tennessean, alleges Rawl confessed to the killing during the 911 call before making a series of disturbing statements to the dispatcher.

When asked why he shot his wife, Rawl allegedly replied, "I genuinely thought that she was the devil, and I thought that I was the son of God, or even Jesus."

After the dispatcher asked whether Allison Rawl was still breathing, he allegedly answered, "No, she is dead as fried chicken." He then added, "Tell the cops they can kiss my a—, I'm going to bury this body, get rid of this s—. I'm living another day. I'm not turning myself in, f— off."

According to the affidavit, deputies arrived to find Rawl outside the residence removing his clothing. He allegedly advanced toward the first responding deputy despite repeated commands to stop before a Taser was deployed.

Investigators said Rawl later described arguing with his wife after she woke him while he was sleeping on the couch.

"At some point, Mr. Rawl stated that he remembered being on the floor with his arms wrapped around the top of his wife's head," the affidavit reportedly states. "He stated that he was attempting to pull her head off. When this didn't work, he remembered having a gun in his hand and hearing it go off."

Rawl reportedly told investigators he initially believed he had shot his wife in the chest and thought she was pretending to be dead. The affidavit says he became enraged and shot her again.

"While he stated he wasn't sure how many more times he shot her or where, he stated he continued to pull the trigger until it made a clicking sound," police wrote. "Still believing what happened wasn't real and that his wife was the devil, he stated he ate some of her and further described that as tasting her blood and pretending to like it."

Investigators said Rawl never attempted to render aid to his wife.

Rawl is being held on $2.5 million bond. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court.