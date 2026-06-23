A planned fight in a courtyard turned deadly when a 24-year-old man pulled out a gun and fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the head as the victim ran away, Tennessee cops say.

Devin Orr is facing a charge of criminal homicide in the death of young Damarion Morehead in Nashville, police said. According to cops, six or seven people, including Orr and Damarion, met up to brawl in the courtyard. The fight was "over a female," cops said.

Local NBC affiliate WSMV obtained an arrest affidavit that said the group, including Damarion, was seen punching and kicking Orr in his head. Eventually, Orr got up and pulled out a gun, causing Damarion and others to scatter, per police.

Orr allegedly fired two shots. One of the shots struck Damarion in the head, and he fell to the ground.

Paramedics rushed Damarion to a hospital where he later died.

Damarion's family is shattered and searching for answers.

Nancy Givans, Damarion's great-grandmother, wonders why someone so much older was associating with younger people.

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"Twenty-four, why would you be around these kids?" Givans said in an interview with local Fox affiliate WZTV. "Why did he bring a gun?"

Damarion was a middle school student who loved to play football. One of his last conversations with his great-grandmother was about how much he appreciated her.

"I had a conversation, he told me he loved me and … he respected me because I took care of him," she told the TV station. "I am grateful that he did love me."

Officers arrested Orr on Monday morning and transported him to the Davidson County Jail, where he remains without bond. During an interview, Orr allegedly admitted to ditching the gun he used inside a sewer on Charlotte Pike. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.