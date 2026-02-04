A Kentucky man allegedly stabbed the mother of his child nearly 20 times in front of their 2-year-old daughter and then cleaned his hands so he could console the girl before wrapping the victim's body in blankets.

Roberto Buffill-Paredes, 43, stands accused of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Anisleys Font Lantaron in Lexington. Cops responded around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 15 to a home in the 2500 block of Larkin Road. When officers arrived, they found Lantaron suffering from numerous stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, a Lexington police detective testified at a hearing to determine if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to a grand jury. Detective James Chism said Lantaron suffered stab wounds to her "torso, left arm, upper back, and the back of her neck," according to a courtroom report from local CBS affiliate WKYT.

Chism said it was actually Buffill-Paredes who called 911 to say he had stabbed the victim. Dispatchers then received another call from someone requesting a welfare check on Lantaron.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stabbing Lantaron in the kitchen before he washed his hands and cleaned the scene and weapons. After cleaning his hands, he then went to console his daughter. He told cops he moved the victim's body from the kitchen to the living room, Chism said. Buffill-Paredes then allegedly wrapped the victim's body in blankets and taped it shut.

"He claimed to do this so that his daughter wouldn't see the incident," Chism said, per WKYT.

Defense attorney Marcel Radomile indicated the victim and his client may have had a child custody dispute.

"He was the primary caregiver for their daughter and he's hoping to be one day reunited," Radomile said.

The case can now go to a grand jury, which will determine whether to indict Buffill-Paredes as charged. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.