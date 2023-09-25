Second suspect arrested, 2 remain at large after baby stolen during deadly home invasion: Cops

Two people are behind bars and two others remain at large in a Mississippi home invasion where the suspects shot and killed a man and stole a 10-month-old baby.

Keyonte Charleston, 21, was arrested on Friday and is facing charges of capital murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and burglary of a dwelling.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Charleston, Jazmyn Johnson and two others wearing masks broke down the back door of a home around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. Once inside they demanded 43-year-old Anthony Brown and the baby’s grandmother give up the infant. When they refused, one of the men shot Brown several times and took the baby, police said.

When police responded to the home on the city’s west side, they found Brown dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The grandmother wasn’t hurt.

Johnson, the baby’s mother, was arrested a short time later at a gas station about 2 miles away. The baby was with her and recovered unharmed, police said. Johnson, 23, is also charged with capital murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and burglary of a dwelling charges.

Two other suspects, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20, have yet to be arrested and are facing the same charges as Charleston and Johnson, police said.

From Jackson police:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

