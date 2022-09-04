More than four years ago, Massachusetts woman Lynn Burdick, 18, went missing while working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store in the town of Florida. State police believe the unidentified suspect of a nearby, failed abduction might have something to do with it. Now they are releasing age-progressed sketches of that man.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches, police said on Tuesday. He is now approximately 70 years old, cops said. This is how he supposedly looked in 1982:

This is how he would look today. The top two variations show him clean shaven. He is bald in one version.

The two variations below depict him with facial hair. One version features a mustache. The other features a full beard.

Burdick went missing some time between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 17, 1982. Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store was on Route 2 in the town of Florida, Massachusetts.

“The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police continue to actively investigate the case with a focus on a separate attempted abduction that occurred 45 minutes earlier, 13 miles away in Williamstown,” cops said. “The sketches released today are of the suspect in the Williamstown abduction attempt.”

Authorities worked with a forensic artist with the Lincoln Police Department to make these images based on recent case interviews.

“Further case data suggests that he may have ties to the state of Vermont,” police said. “Investigators are releasing a new sketch of how the suspect appeared in 1982 and four aged-progressed sketches of how he may appear today, with assorted grooming alterations.”

Berkshire police ask that anyone with information on this man to call them at (413) 499-1112 or email the MSP’s Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected]

BERKSHIRE DISTRICT ATTORNEY RELEASES SKETCHES OF SUSPECT IN LYNN BURDICK DISAPPEARANCE Does this man look familiar? If so, contact the Berkshire SPDU at 413-499-1112 or email the MSP Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected] Full Article –https://t.co/ZUHMz8JhT2 pic.twitter.com/xrkg6zi7Hy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 30, 2022

“I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides. I also thank the Lincoln Police Department for providing us the specialized forensic sketching resources to further assist in this investigation. I ask the public to share these images and if anyone has information about this case to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.”

[Images via Massachusetts State Police]

