A 23-year-old mom in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, already charged with abusing her 2-year-old child will face murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl she was babysitting several months ago.

Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala first came under scrutiny for allegedly abusing her own two children after the 3-year-old girl who wasn’t her child died a “suspicious” death at the N. 50th Street apartment on Feb. 17.

The girl was found bruised and beaten in a bathtub with no water in it. When questioned about what took place, Rodriguez-Ayala reportedly claimed she found the 3-year-old girl that way in the tub after briefly interrupting the 2:30 a.m. bath to let someone into the apartment.

A First Judicial District of Pennsylvania court summary shows that the defendant was “held for court” Monday in the 3-year-old girl’s death with murder, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, possessing an instrument of a crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

“If a felony charge is held for court, that means the judge has determined that it is likely that the defendant committed the felony crime as charged. The case will move up to the Court of Common Pleas and then be handled by a prosecutor in the Trial Division,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s website notes.

The announcement of the development on these serious charges by DA Larry Krasner’s (D) office also came with an update on the child abuse cases that preceded the murder charges.

Rodriguez-Ayala was initially taken into custody in February after being separately charged with abusing her 4-year-old and 2-year-old children, who were allegedly found with bruises and burn marks. Charges remain only in the case of the 2-year-old, the DA’s office confirmed to Law&Crime.

“Following further investigation which included medical and forensic examination, the Commonwealth withdrew abuse charges related to her older child, a 4-year-old,” the statement said.

The DA’s office said, however, that it will be prosecuting Rodriguez-Ayala on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a victim under 6, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and recklessly endangering her 2-year-old child.

The murder and child abuse cases will be consolidated, the DA’s office added. The defendant has been ordered not to contact her kids, NBC 10 reported.

Rodriguez-Ayala will turn 24 on Sept. 14, three days after her next scheduled court appearance. Her bail was set at $1 million.

