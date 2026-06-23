A North Texas man is behind bars after shooting and killing his daughter while trying to break up a family feud on Father's Day, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

Charles Tod Brooks, 61, stands accused of one count of murder in the death of 25-year-old Rebekah Bailey Brooks, according to a press release issued by the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, deputies received a 911 call about a gunshot victim at a residence in Azle, a small city some 15 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

"Deputies responded to the scene where they quickly located the victim, an adult female, and immediately started lifesaving measures," the press release reads. "Medic 71 and Fire Rescue arrived on scene and took over CPR and life saving measures but were unsuccessful."

Investigators "learned very early in the investigation" the victim's father "was responsible" for the fatal gunshot, the sheriff's office said.

The defendant, for his part, insists the shooting was accidental.

Witnesses told investigators it all began with a physical altercation between Rebekah Brooks and her mother inside the house.

As the fight continued, Charles Brooks moved to break things up, according to law enforcement. The defendant himself allegedly "confessed" to retrieving a handgun, loading the weapon, and then chambering one bullet before attempting to separate the two women, the sheriff's office said.

"It was Mr. Brooks' account that while attempting to separate the two women the gun was fired and the bullet struck the victim in the chest," the press release reads.

Initially, law enforcement did not release details about the street where the shooting occurred or the victim's name. Azle is a largely rural city located in northeast Parker County. On Tuesday, Newsweek reported the incident occurred on Antler Ridge Court.

The autopsy was performed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, which shared the victim's name, according to Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA.

"[T]houghts and prayers of the Sheriff's Office are with the family and loved ones of this victim," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.

It remains unclear what Rebekah Brooks and her mother were arguing about that allegedly spurred the elder Brooks into action.

Law&Crime reached out to the Parker County Sheriff's Office for additional details on this story, but the office did not immediately respond.

The defendant is currently detained in the Parker County Jail on $2 million bond — an amount set by the local justice of the peace.

Charles Brooks' felony case was not immediately docketed online, court records show.

Texas Rangers have joined the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.