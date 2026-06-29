An Ohio mom is behind bars after allegedly leaving her malnourished daughter home alone while she worked her overnight job.

Naomi Holloway, 21, is charged with endangering children, according to jail records and a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime. She is accused of failing to provide adequate care and supervision for her 2-year-old daughter, who was brought to the hospital on Jan. 20, weighing 17 pounds and visibly injured.

The girl's weight was "a result of being deprived of adequate food and water over a prolonged period of time," a probable cause affidavit said.

According to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a normal weight for a 2-year-old girl ranges from 22 to 32 pounds.

Holloway, officials say, "admitted to providing limited food and water to [the girl] over a prolonged period of time as well as leaving [the girl] home alone unsupervised while the defendant worked 7:00 pm to 7:00am."

The girl, who is now 3 years old, also "had visible injury as a result of neglect causing her skin to peel from her buttock," according to the affidavit.

The criminal complaint said that Holloway admitted that she left the girl "home alone and unattended during her 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. work shifts."

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According to jail records, Holloway is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $50,000 bond.

Jail records also indicate that Holloway has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday on apparently separate charges, including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and operating a vehicle while under the influence. She has a hearing scheduled for the endangerment charges on July 6.