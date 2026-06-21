A 29-year-old Florida woman allegedly beat her 2-year-old with a belt, and punched and stomped her because the toddler wasn't listening, causing skull fractures and possible internal bleeding.

Jessica Wilson, 29, is accused of aggravated child abuse for the incident in question and another count of child abuse for an act of physical violence that occurred two days before, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Paramedics and deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday to the Tower Oaks neighborhood in Gainesville for a report of an unconscious, non-breathing child. A deputy carried the child to an ambulance where paramedics conducted lifesaving measures before rushing the toddler to a children's hospital. Authorities noted the child had "significant bruising."

Investigators later learned that Wilson and the child had been staying with a friend who lived in the complex for about two weeks. Deputies say Wilson woke up her friend and told her that the child was not breathing. The friend began CPR and told Wilson to call 911.

"Wilson refused, and after multiple pleas, the friend called 911 herself while continuing CPR," cops wrote. "While deputies and paramedics were on scene, Wilson made statements indicating she was responsible for harming the child."

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by the Alachua Chronicle, Wilson told investigators that she did not want to call 911 because she knew she'd get in trouble because the child had injuries.

The child was placed in a medically induced coma after arriving at the hospital and suffered skull fractures, bruises to the back and possible internal bleeding, the affidavit reportedly said. Doctors had to perform emergency surgery because the girl's health was deteriorating, per cops.

Post-Miranda, Wilson reportedly said she became upset because her daughter was not listening to her, so she began beating her with a belt and her fists.

The child tried to get away and Wilson allegedly pulled her back and began stomping the girl. She reportedly admitted she "went too far."

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Authorities recovered two belts at the scene.

"What happened to this child shakes every one of us to our core. No child should ever endure this kind of suffering," Alachua County Sheriff Chad Scott said in a statement. "As this young child fights for their life, under the care of dedicated medical professionals, our prayers are with them. I am incredibly proud of the deputies, paramedics, and detectives who acted with urgency, compassion, and determination in the face of such a heartbreaking situation. We will continue to stand for this child and pursue justice with everything we have."

Chris Sims, Alachua County Sheriff's Office public information officer, told local ABC affiliate WCJB there are ways for frustrated parents to get help.

"I beg our community, if you feel overwhelmed as a parent, if you feel overwhelmed as a caregiver, if you just cannot control your anger toward your child, please reach out," said Chris Sims, Alachua County Sheriff's Office PIO. "Call us, call the Department of Children and Families, call a trusted family member to get a break for a few days or a weekend."