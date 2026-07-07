A Nebraska mother covered her 9-month-old's head with a blanket and held it down as the baby was "crying bloody murder" — killing the child nearly four years to the day after her ex killed their 10-month-old daughter, cops say.

Alyssa Parkins, 27, of Alliance, is facing intentional child abuse resulting in death and strangulation resulting in death, as well as other charges, in connection with the death of her 9-month-old.

It's the second time in less than five years that the mom is at the center of a child death investigation after her former partner, Riley Lenhart, killed their 10-month-old on June 19, 2022, by asphyxiation or suffocation, according to local NBC affiliate KNOP.

Lenhart was convicted and sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

"On June 22, 2026, the Box Butte County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital regarding the death of a 9-month-old infant," a BBCSO press release says. "During the course of the initial investigation, numerous concerns were identified. Those concerns led Deputies to conduct an extensive and ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death."

Court documents obtained by KNOP allege that Parkins is suspected of using a blanket to kill her infant while the child was crying hysterically. Another child, identified as Parkins' son, told police that Parkins often disciplined her children by spanking them.

When she brought her 9-month-old to the hospital, Parkins allegedly claimed the child choked on a cracker but was able to clear most of it. She said she found the girl unresponsive later that day and brought her to the hospital without calling 911, KNOP reports.

Police say the child's feet were "almost black with dirt" and her scalp had "scaly, dead skin" all over it. A search warrant executed at Parkins' home revealed no running water, little food, and a bathroom filled with dogs and feces, according to KNOP.

"As a result of this investigation, Alyssa Parkins has been arrested and charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death, a Class IB felony, strangulation resulting in death, a Class IIA felony, and 2 separate counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in injury or death, Class IIIA felonies," the BBCSO release says. "Under Nebraska law, a Class IB Felony carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction."

Lenhart has tried to appeal his conviction for killing Parkins' other infant, but he was denied by the Nebraska Supreme Court. He was also charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

"On June 19, 2022, Lenhart's 10-month-old daughter, M.L., died while in his care," the Nebraska Supreme Court said in an October 2024 ruling. "Based on bruising and other injuries to the front and sides of M.L.'s neck, a forensic pathologist found that her death was caused by ligature strangulation."

The state's highest court said Parkins was "at work" at the time of the child's death. It denied his appeal in October 2024.